Big 12 Conference Honors Announced For 3 Sooners, 2 Cowboys

With the Big 12 regular season in the books, the conference announced their award winners for the 2020 Basketball season.

Kansas’ Udoka Azubiuke picked up Big 12 Player of the Year honors. He led the conference in double-doubles this year.

Baylor’s Scott Drew surprised everyone this season as he led his Bears to a second place finish in conference play. So it came as no surprise when the Big 12 named him their Coach of the Year for this season.

But the state stars didn’t go without.

The Big 12 named Kristian Doolittle All-Big 12 1st team. He had ten double-doubles this season. With the honor, Doolittle becomes the 10th Sooner to be named All-Big 12 1st team.

His lifelong friend, Brady Manek, picked up All-Big 12 Third Team honors. Meanwhile, Austin Reaves earned Big 12 Honorable Mention as well as a spot on the All Big 12 Newcomer team.

As for Oklahoma State, senior Cam McGriff was named Big 12 Honorable Mention as well along with his teammate Isaac Likekele.

OSU squares off with Iowa State Wednesday at 6 in the Big 12 Tournament. Oklahoma faces West Virginia Thursday night around 8:30 in Kansas City.