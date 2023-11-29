ARLINGTON, Texas (KFOR) – It’s going to get ‘Hot in Herre’ at the 2023 Dr. Pepper Big 12 Football Championship Game! The Big 12 Conference is partnering with some big names for its biggest game of the year.

Texas and Oklahoma State will face off at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 11 a.m.

On Wednesday, the Big 12 Conference announced Grammy Award-winning hip hop icon Nelly will perform during the Conference’s first-ever halftime show.

During the set, Nelly will be joined by Oklahoma State’s Cowboy Marching Band and Texas’s Longhorn Band for a performance of his hit song, “Hot in Herre.”

Warren Zeiders will sing the National Anthem and Wade Bowen will perform a pre-Championship concert Friday, Dec. 1.

The Big 12 has also announced a partnership with WWE, who will present a custom-made Championship Title Belt for this year’s Most Outstanding Player.

Undertaker, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Jade Cargill, and WWE announcer Samantha Irvin are just some of the WWE superstars participating in Big 12 events this weekend.

Learn more about the Big 12 Championship events and custom merch on the Big 12 Conference website.