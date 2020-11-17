Sooners Favored in Bedlam Battle #115

Oklahoma’s football team takes a four-game winning streak into this Saturday’s Bedlam showdown at home against Oklahoma State.

The Sooners are favored and have the home field advantage, but OU coach Lincoln Riley knows the Cowboys are talented on both sides of the ball.

Riley was also asked about his perception of the Bedlam rivalry before he arrived at OU.

This will be Riley’s sixth Bedlam as either an OU assistant or head coach.

This will also be the first of what could be several Spencer vs. Spencer Bedlam quarterback battles, as Spencer Rattler of OU and Spencer Sanders of OSU get ready to play in their first Bedlam games.