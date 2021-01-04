Big 12 Honors for Two Sooner Basketball Players

Oklahoma had a men’s and women’s basketball player honored by the Big 12 on Monday.

Umoja Gibson is the Big 12 Player of the Week and the Newcomer of the Week.

The North Texas transfer had 29 points and made eight three-pointers in the Sooners’ 75-71 win over #9 West Virginia on Saturday.

It’s his first Big 12 weekly honor.

OU’s Madi Williams is the Big 12 Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.

Williams set a school record with 45 points in the Sooners’ 90-72 loss to West Virginia on Sunday.

She was 17-for-30 from the field, the second most made field goals in school history and the most ever at the Lloyd Noble Center by a Sooner player.

Her 45 points are the most in Division 1 this season.

Williams also had 19 points in a win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Tuesday.

It was her first Big 12 weekly award.

(photo courtesy @OU_MBBall)