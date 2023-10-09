The Big 12 Conference announced its weekly football awards and a player from both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State earned an honor.

OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.

Gabriel led a last minute drive to the go-ahead touchdown against Texas on Saturday, and was 23-for-38 passing for 285 yards, while rushing for 113 yards and a touchdown.

Gabriel’s rushing total was the fourth most by an OU quarterback against Texas.

It was Gabriel’s second weekly award of the season and fifth of his career.

OSU defensive back Cameron Epps was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.

Epps had two interceptions, returning one 35 yards for a touchdown.

It was Epps’ first career weekly award.