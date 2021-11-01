Big 12 Honors Trio of State Players

The Big 12 Conference honored three players from our state with weekly awards.

OU quarterback Caleb Williams is the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.

Williams passed for 402 yards and six touchdowns in the Sooners’ 52-21 win over Texas Tech last Saturday.

It’s his third weekly honor of the season.

OU receiver Mario Williams is the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.

Williams caught 5 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown against the Red Raiders.

OSU kicker Tanner Brown is the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week.

Brown kicked a career-long 49-yard field goal against Kansas, was 7-for-7 on extra points, and had four touchbacks on kickoffs.

It’s Brown and Mario Wiliams’ first career weekly honors.