Big 12 Honors Two State Players

The Big 12 Conference honored a pair of players from the state on Monday.

Oklahoma running back Rhamondre Stevenson and Oklahoma State wide receiver Tylan Wallace shared the conference’s Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Stevenson had 87 yards rushing on 13 carries and scored three touchdowns in the Sooners’ 62-28 win at Texas Tech.

It was his first career Big 12 weekly honor.

Wallace had a career high 11 catches for 187 yards and two touchdowns in the Cowboys’ 41-34 loss to Texas.

It was his second Big 12 weekly honor of the year.