The Big 12 Conference announced kickoff times and television information for games on October 28.

Oklahoma will visit Kansas for an 11:00 am kickoff on Fox.

The Sooners have won a series record 18 straight games over the Jayhawks, and eight in a row in Lawrence.

Oklahoma State will host Cincinnati at 7:00 pm on ESPN2.

It’s OSU’s first game against the Bearcats since 1983 and the first meeting in Stillwater since 1959.