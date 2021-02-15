Big 12 Makes Basketball Schedule Changes Affecting OU & OSU

The Big 12 Conference made several men’s basketball schedule changes on Monday that affect both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.
The OU game against Texas scheduled for Tuesday night at 7:00 pm in Norman has been moved to Wednesday at 5:00 pm.
That game has been moved due to inclement weather expected in central Oklahoma.
The OU women are scheduled to host Texas Tech Wednesday night at 7:00 pm, so one game will have to be moved to the afternoon it would appear.
The Bedlam men’s game scheduled for February 25th in Stillwater has been moved to Monday, March 1 at 8:00 pm.
That game was originally slated for January 16th and had to be postponed due to OSU’s issues with COVID-19.