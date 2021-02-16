Big 12 Makes More Schedule Changes for OU, OSU Basketball

The Big 12 Conference on Tuesday announced more changes for basketball games involving both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

The OU men’s game against Texas scheduled for Wednesday at 5:00 pm has been moved to Thursday with the tipoff time to be announced.

That game was originally scheduled for Tuesday but was moved to Wednesday due to inclement weather forecast.

OSU’s men’s game at Baylor scheduled for Saturday, February 20, has been postponed.

The Bears have had six straight games postponed due to issues with COVID-19.