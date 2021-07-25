Big 12 Meets With OU on Potential Move to SEC

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

The Big 12 Conference’s executive committee met with Oklahoma Sunday about their potential move to the SEC.

The Big 12’s executive committee is made up by Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec, Baylor President Linda Livingstone, and Commissioner Bob Bowlsby.

On the call for OU was President Joe Harroz. Texas was represented by President Jay Hartzell.

“The meeting was cordial, and the Executive Committee expressed a willingness to discuss proposals that would strengthen the Conference and be mutually beneficial to OU and UT, as well as the other member institutions of the Conference,” Bowlsby stated. “I expect that we will continue our conversations in the days ahead and we look forward to discussing thoughts, ideas and concepts that may be of shared interest and impact.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Oklahoma High School Scores

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report