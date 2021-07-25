Big 12 Meets With OU on Potential Move to SEC

The Big 12 Conference’s executive committee met with Oklahoma Sunday about their potential move to the SEC.

The Big 12’s executive committee is made up by Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec, Baylor President Linda Livingstone, and Commissioner Bob Bowlsby.

On the call for OU was President Joe Harroz. Texas was represented by President Jay Hartzell.

“The meeting was cordial, and the Executive Committee expressed a willingness to discuss proposals that would strengthen the Conference and be mutually beneficial to OU and UT, as well as the other member institutions of the Conference,” Bowlsby stated. “I expect that we will continue our conversations in the days ahead and we look forward to discussing thoughts, ideas and concepts that may be of shared interest and impact.”