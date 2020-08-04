Big 12 Plans on 10-Game Football Schedule with One Non-Conference Game

The Big 12 Conference on Monday announced it is planning on a 10-game football schedule for 2020, with nine conference games and one non-conference home game for each school.

The league did not announce when conference play would begin, but said it would be sometime between mid to late September, with the expectation being the non-conference game would be played before league play begins.

The league will also allow for the Big 12 Championship Game to be moved from December 5 to either December 12 or 19 if necessary.

“I would like to salute the work of our university presidents and chancellors, athletics directors, coaches, medical advisors and administrators who have worked tirelessly and collaboratively during these extraordinary times,” said Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “We believe this change provides the best opportunity going forward. However, we will undoubtedly need to be flexible as we progress through the season in order to combat the challenges that lie ahead.”

Oklahoma currently has two non-conference games on their schedule; August 29 at home vs. Missouri State and September 26 at Army.

Oklahoma State has two as well; September 12 at home vs. Tulsa and September 19 at home vs. Western Illinois.