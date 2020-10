Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham and Oklahoma’s Austin Reaves both received preseason honors from Big 12 men’s basketball coaches on Wednesday.

Cunningham was named Preseason Big 12 Freshman of the Year, and was also one of six named to the Preseason All-Big 12 team.

Reaves was an All-Big 12 team pick as well.

Cunningham was the Naismith High School Player of the Year last year.

Reaves is OU’s leading returning scorer at almost 15 points a game.