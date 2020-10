Big 12 Releases Men’s and Women’s Basketball Schedule for Conference Play

The Big 12 released its composite schedule for men’s and women’s basketball conference games on Monday.

Each team will play two conference games in December, with the season set to end March 1.

On the women’s side, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will play their first Bedlam matchup on December 15 in Norman.

Here are the composite schedules for both men’s and women’s basketball:

Big 12 Conference Men’s Basketball 2020-21 Composite Conference Schedule

Sunday, December 6

Oklahoma at TCU

Sunday, December 13

Texas at Baylor

Tuesday, December 15

Kansas State at Iowa State

Wednesday, December 16

TCU at Oklahoma State

Thursday, December 17

Kansas at Texas Tech

Friday, December 18

Iowa State at West Virginia

Saturday, December 19

Baylor at Kansas State

Sunday, December 20

Oklahoma State at Texas

Tuesday, December 22

West Virginia at Kansas

Texas Tech at Oklahoma

Saturday, January 2

Baylor at Iowa State

Texas at Kansas

TCU at Kansas State

West Virginia at Oklahoma

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech

Monday, January 4

West Virginia at Oklahoma State

Tuesday, January 5

Kansas at TCU

Iowa State at Texas

Kansas State at Texas Tech

Wednesday, January 6

Oklahoma at Baylor

Saturday, January 9

Texas Tech at Iowa State

Oklahoma at Kansas

Oklahoma State at Kansas State

Baylor at TCU

Texas at West Virginia

Tuesday, January 12

West Virginia at Baylor

TCU at Oklahoma

Kansas at Oklahoma State

Wednesday, January 13

Iowa State at Kansas State

Texas Tech at Texas

Saturday, January 16

Iowa State at Kansas

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State

Kansas State at Texas

Baylor at Texas Tech

TCU at West Virginia

Monday, January 18

Kansas at Baylor

Tuesday, January 19

Kansas State at Oklahoma

Oklahoma State at West Virginia

Wednesday, January 20

Texas at Iowa State

Texas Tech at TCU

Saturday, January 23

West Virginia at Kansas State

Kansas at Oklahoma

Baylor at Oklahoma State

Texas at TCU

Iowa State at Texas Tech

Monday, January 25

Oklahoma State at Iowa State

Texas Tech at West Virginia

Tuesday, January 26

TCU at Kansas

Oklahoma at Texas

Wednesday, January 27

Kansas State at Baylor

Monday, February 1

Oklahoma at Texas Tech

Tuesday, February 2

West Virginia at Iowa State

Kansas State at Kansas

Baylor at Texas

Wednesday, February 3

Oklahoma State at TCU

Saturday, February 6

TCU at Baylor

Texas Tech at Kansas State

Iowa State at Oklahoma

Texas at Oklahoma State

Kansas at West Virginia

Monday, February 8

Oklahoma State at Kansas

Tuesday, February 9

Texas at Kansas State

Iowa State at TCU

West Virginia at Texas Tech

Wednesday, February 10

Baylor at Oklahoma

Saturday, February 13

Texas Tech at Baylor

Kansas at Iowa State

Kansas State at Oklahoma State

TCU at Texas

Oklahoma at West Virginia

Monday, February 15

Baylor at West Virginia

Tuesday, February 16

Kansas at Kansas State

Texas at Oklahoma

Iowa State at Oklahoma State

Wednesday, February 17

TCU at Texas Tech

Saturday, February 20

Oklahoma State at Baylor

Oklahoma at Iowa State

Texas Tech at Kansas

Kansas State at TCU

West Virginia at Texas

Monday, February 22

West Virginia at TCU

Kansas at Texas

Tuesday, February 23

Iowa State at Baylor

Oklahoma at Kansas State

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State

Saturday, February 27

TCU at Iowa State

Baylor at Kansas

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

Texas at Texas Tech

Kansas State at West Virginia

March 10-13

Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship

Big 12 Conference Womenโ€™s Basketball 2020-21 Composite Conference Schedule

Wednesday, December 2

Iowa State at TCU

Thursday, December 10

Baylor at West Virginia

Oklahoma at Kansas

Monday, December 14

Texas Tech at Baylor

Tuesday, December 15

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

Thursday, December 17

Kansas at Texas

Friday, December 18

K-State at Iowa State

West Virginia at Oklahoma State

Saturday, December 19

TCU at Texas Tech

Monday, December 21

Texas at K-State

Saturday, January 2

Baylor at TCU

West Virginia at Kansas

K-State at Oklahoma

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State

Sunday, January 3

Iowa State at Texas



Tuesday, January 5

West Virginia at K-State

Wednesday, January 6

Kansas at Iowa State

Oklahoma State at TCU

Oklahoma at Texas Tech

Saturday, January 9

Iowa State at Texas Tech

TCU at Oklahoma

Kansas at Oklahoma State

Texas at West Virginia

Sunday, January 10

K-State at Baylor

Tuesday, January 12

Oklahoma at Texas

Wednesday, January 13

Baylor at Kansas

Oklahoma State at Iowa State

Texas Tech at West Virginia

Thursday, January 14

TCU at K-State

Saturday, January 16

Iowa State at Baylor

West Virginia at Oklahoma

Sunday, January 17

Oklahoma State at K-State

Kansas at TCU

Texas at Texas Tech

Tuesday, January 19

Oklahoma at Iowa State

Wednesday, January 20

Baylor at Oklahoma State

Texas Tech at Kansas

TCU at Texas

K-State at West Virginia

Saturday, January 23

Oklahoma at Baylor

Texas at Iowa State

K-State at Kansas

Texas Tech at TCU

Oklahoma State at West Virginia

Tuesday, January 26

TCU at Baylor

Wednesday, January 27

Iowa State at K-State

Kansas at Oklahoma

Texas at Oklahoma State

West Virginia at Texas Tech

Saturday, January 30

Oklahoma State at Kansas

West Virginia at TCU

Texas Tech at Texas

Sunday, January 31

Baylor at Iowa State

Oklahoma at K-State

Wednesday, February 3

Kansas at Baylor

Texas at Oklahoma

TCU at Oklahoma State

Iowa State at West Virginia

K-State at Texas Tech

Saturday, February 6

Texas Tech at Iowa State

TCU at Kansas

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State

West Virginia at Texas

Sunday, February 7

Baylor at K-State

Tuesday, February 9

Iowa State at Oklahoma

Wednesday, February 10

K-State at TCU

Oklahoma State at Texas

Baylor at Texas Tech

Kansas at West Virginia

Saturday, February 13

TCU at Iowa State

Kansas at K-State

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech

Sunday, February 14

Texas at Baylor

Oklahoma at West Virginia

Wednesday, February 17

West Virginia at Baylor

Iowa State at Kansas

K-State at Oklahoma State

Texas Tech at Oklahoma

Texas at TCU

Saturday, February 20

Baylor at Oklahoma

Iowa State at Oklahoma State

Kansas at Texas Tech

TCU at West Virginia

Sunday, February 21

K-State at Texas

Wednesday, February 24

Oklahoma State at Baylor

West Virginia at Iowa State

Texas at Kansas

Texas Tech at K-State

Oklahoma at TCU

Monday, March 1

Baylor at Texas