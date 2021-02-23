Big 12 Reschedules Men’s Basketball Games to Finish Regular Season

The Big 12 Conference announced the rescheduled dates for several men’s basketball games that will finish up regular season play the next couple weeks.

Three of those games involve our state’s teams.

Oklahoma’s home game against Texas will be played Thursday, March 4.

That game was originally scheduled for February 16, then rescheduled twice for later in the week before being postponed again due to winter weather.

Oklahoma State will play March 4 at Baylor.

That game was originally scheduled for last Saturday, but was postponed due to the Bears having to postpone six straight games due to COVID-19.

The Cowboys will visit West Virginia on Saturday, March 6.

That game was scheduled originally for January 19, but postponed due to the Mountaineers’ COVID-19 issues.

The OU home game against Baylor, scheduled for February 10, will not be made up.

Baylor will have four Big 12 games they will not make up.