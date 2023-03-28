The Oklahoma City Thunder couldn’t hold a fourth quarter surge by the Charlotte Hornets and lost 137-134 on Tuesday night in downtown Oklahoma City.

The Hornets started the fourth quarter on a 30-11 run, and finished the period with 44 points to rally and win.

Nick Richards got a follow slam with 19 seconds left to break a tie and take a 134-132 lead for Charlotte.

On the ensuing possession, Jalen Williams was fouled on a layup and made just one of two free throws.

The Hornets made one of two free throws after J.T. Thor was fouled and led 135-133.

Josh Giddey was fouled with four seconds left and had a chance to tie the game, but missed his second free throw, and on the rebound, Svi Mykhailiuk was fouled and hit two free throws to put the Hornets up three with two seconds left.

Jalen Williams missed a desperation half court shot at the buzzer that could have tied it.

The Thunder had three players score at least 30 points for just the third time in team history.

Isaiah Joe had 33 points and made six 3-pointers.

Both Giddey and Jalen Williams had 31 points each.

Giddey added 10 rebounds and 9 assists.

Luguentz Dort was also in double figures with 16 points.

The Hornets were led by 43 points from P.J. Washington.

Charlotte outshot OKC 55 percent to 52 percent from the field and outrebounded the Thunder 52-39.

OKC was playing without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who’s nursing an ankle injury.

The Thunder fall to 37-39 on the season, still in 10th place in the Western Conference standings.

Charlotte had the next-to-worst record in the Eastern Conference, and on Wednesday night at 7:00, the Thunder will host Detroit, who has the worst record in the East.