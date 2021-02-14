Countdown to Daytona: Watch Nexstar’s pre-race Daytona 500 special

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (FOX8 WGHP/FOX46 Charlotte) — The Daytona 500 kicks off in just a few hours and this week, FOX8 WGHP and FOX 46 Charlotte have been bringing you continuous coverage leading up to the historic race.

FOX8’s Kevin Connolly and Danny Harnden are joined by FOX 46’s Will Kunkel and Josh Sims for today’s 1-hour pre-race special.

Here are some of the pre-race special highlights:

The weather – it’s all the talk. Will the 500 be a partial washout? How many laps will the drivers get in?

Denny Hamlin is going for a three-peat. He is trying to be the first driver to win the 500 three times in a row.

Kyle Larson returns. This will be his first race back in a cup car since his suspension last year after using a racial slur during an online simulation race.

Michael Jordan/Bubba Wallace/Denny Hamlin forming 23XI Racing. We speak with Bubba and Denny as well as the president of the team, Steve Lauletta.

Pitbull joins NASCAR – he talks about why he decided to join

Ryan Newman is back for the 500. This is his first Daytona 500 since his serious wreck last year. He talks about what he remembers and why he isn’t nervous to race again.

It’s been 20 years since Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s death. We talk about his legacy after all this time..