DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 17: Ryan Newman, driver of the #6 Koch Industries Ford, and Corey LaJoie, driver of the #32 RagingBull.com Ford, crash during the last lap of the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

DAYTONA, Fla. (Nexstar Media Wire) – Driver Ryan Newman is in serious condition at Halifax Medical Center after a crash during the last lap of Daytona 500 sent his car flying into the air.

According to a statement from Roush Fenway Racing, Newman’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

The racing team added that they are thanking fans for thoughts and prayers, but ask that people respect Newman’s privacy and that of his family.

See the full statement below: