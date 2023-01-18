Oklahoma State used big runs at the start and finish of the second half to take control against Oklahoma and win the first round of Bedlam men’s basketball 72-56 on Wednesday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

OSU used a 12-3 run from the end of the first half into the second half, then a 13-2 run to end the game, holding OU scoreless in the final 5:53 other than a dunk at the buzzer to make the final margin 16 points.

OSU outscored OU 48-26 in the second half.

Four Cowboys scored in double figures, led by 19 points from Bryce Thompson.

Kalib Boone had 15 points, with eight of those coming on four dunks.

Avery Anderson added 14 points and Woody Newton 12.

The Cowboys forced 14 OU turnovers and scored 14 points off turnovers.

Oklahoma had just two players in double figure scoring, with Grant Sherfield scoring 15 points and Jacob Groves 10.

OSU outshot the Sooners from the field, 43 percent to 41 percent.

The Cowboys have won four in a row over OU in Stillwater and five of the last six overall in the series.

OSU improved to 10-8 with the win, 2-4 in Big 12 play.

OU falls to 11-7 overall, 2-4 in the conference.

The Cowboys host #12 Iowa State on Saturday at 1:00 pm, while the Sooners host #21 Baylor Saturday at 3:00 pm.