Oklahoma scored five runs in the second inning to get a big early lead and beat West Virginia 6-4 in the first round of the Big 12 Baseball Tournament on Wednesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The Sooners got a grand slam from Peyton Graham in the inning to build a 5-0 lead.

Earlier in the inning, John Spikerman blooped a single to center to score Wallace Clark to get the scoring started.

OU added an RBI single from Tanner Tredaway in the fourth inning, then held off a late Mountaineers rally to win by two.

Oklahoma will play second seed Texas Tech in the winners’ bracket on Thursday at about 7:30 pm.