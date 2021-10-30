Big Third Quarter Leads Warriors to Win Over Thunder

The Golden State Warriors outscored the Oklahoma City Thunder 27-14 in the third quarter to blow the game open on their way to a 103-82 win at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, on Saturday night.

OKC trailed 55-44 at halftime, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hitting a three-pointer right before the buzzer for the Thunder.

Stephen Curry made five of his seven three-pointers in the third quarter, as Golden State eventually built a 31-point lead.

Curry finished with 20 points to lead all scorers, as the Warriors hit 21 three-pointers as a team.

The Thunder shot just 36 percent from the field and were 8-for-39 from three-point range.

Gilgeous-Alexander had 15 points to lead OKC, with Luguentz Dort scoring 14 and Josh Giddey adding 10.

The Thunder fall to 1-5 on the season, and continue their three-game road trip at the Los Angeles Clippers Monday night at 9:30 pm.

