Big Third Quarter Surge Powers Suns Past Thunder

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 23: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder lays up a shot over JaVale McGee #00 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on December 23, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Thunder 113-101. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Phoenix Suns used a 23-4 run in the third quarter to take control and beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 113-101 on Thursday night at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

The third quarter surge came after OKC dominated the second quarter, ending the first half on a 24-8 run, and taking their first lead of the game late in the half to lead 48-45 at the break.

Phoenix led by 12 after the first quarter before the Thunder got hot to take the lead late in the second quarter.

Devin Booker led Phoenix with 30 points, including a three-pointer at the buzzer to end the third quarter and put the Suns up 82-69.

The Suns outshot OKC 48 percent to 39 percent from the field, and made 15 three-pointers.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 29 points and added 7 assists.

Four other OKC players scored in double figures, with Josh Giddey scoring 17 points, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 11 and both Luguentz Dort and Mike Muscala added 10 points apiece.

The Thunder’s three-game winning streak comes to an end as they fall to 11-20 on the season.

OKC hosts New Orleans on Sunday at 6:00 pm.