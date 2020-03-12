NCAA cancels men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, remaining winter and spring championships

KFOR.com
by: Nexstar Media Wire
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
(WCMH) — NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors announced the cancellation of the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments as well as the remaining winter and spring championships.
NCAA cancels remaining winter and spring championships: https://t.co/p4vCzvzmvo pic.twitter.com/yqAHak4HO5— Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 12, 2020
NCAA cancels remaining winter and spring championships: https://t.co/p4vCzvzmvo pic.twitter.com/yqAHak4HO5
Submit