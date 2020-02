Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Oklahoma City Thunder returned to practice on Thursday after the NBA All-Star Break, and the local media got their first chance to talk to Thunder head coach Billy Donovan since the court at the University of Florida was named after him last Saturday.

Donovan was the head coach at Florida for 19 seasons, leading the Gators to four Final Fours and back-to-back national championships in 2006 and 2007.