Blazers Hot Early and Late in Win Over Thunder

The Portland Trail Blazers ended the game on an 18-2 run after blowing a 24-point lead and beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-104 on Tuesday night at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.

Portland had built a 24-point lead in the third quarter, then the Thunder went on an 11-0 run to cut the deficit to 14 after three quarters, before going on a 25-5 run to take a five-point lead in the fourth quarter.

That’s when Damian Lillard took over, leading Portland on their closing run with four three-pointers and scoring 14 of his 31 points in the final period.

The Blazers finished with 20 three-pointers, while OKC was just 10-for-33 from three-point range.

Portland started hot, taking a 34-21 lead after the first quarter.

The Thunder had six players score in double figures, with Luguentz Dort scoring 23 points and making three 3-pointers, including one to give OKC the lead at 98-97 with 5:45 to play.

Hamidou Diallo had 17 points, Darius Bazley 14 points and Al Horford 12 points.

Both Mike Muscala and Isaiah Roby had 11 points.

The Thunder have lost four of their last five games, and fell to 11-16 on the season.

OKC starts a three-game road trip by facing Memphis on Wednesday night at 8:00 pm.