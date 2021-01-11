Bob Stoops Elected to College Football Hall of Fame

NEW ORLEANS, LA – JANUARY 02: Head coach Bob Stoops of the Oklahoma Sooners reacts after a touchdown against the Auburn Tigers during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 2, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops has been elected to the College Football Hall of Fame.

Stoops is part of the class of 2021, which will be officially inducted in December.

Stoops spent 18 seasons as the OU head coach, leading the Sooners to the national championship in 2000, and three other appearances in the national championship game.

He coached Oklahoma to 10 conference championships and finished his career as the winningest coach in Sooner history, with a record of 190-48 for a .798 winning percentage.

In a news release from OU, Stoops issued this statement:

“As a son of an all-time, lifelong high school coach, no one appreciates the game of football and the coaching profession more than I do, and so I am truly grateful for and humbled by this honor.

“Football is the ultimate team game with so many pieces that must be put together, and nobody can have success by themself. It takes everybody contributing. Certainly, that was the case for me. From my family to my support staff to my assistant coaches to our administration and to our great fans, I had incredible support at Oklahoma for each of my 18 years and am thankful to everyone who played a role in all our achievements.

“Ultimately, though, the dedication and hard work of the players is what wins, and I am so appreciative of all of the guys who played for me. I felt a great connection to our players from my first year in 1999 all the way through my last season in 2016, and if I did anything right it was always connecting wholeheartedly with them. To me, that’s probably the most important thing for a coach — being able to connect with and relate to your players.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to have traveled this road. All the stops along the way were such positives for me and led to the extraordinary opportunity at Oklahoma. The coaches I worked under were the best of the best: Hayden Fry at Iowa, Dick Crum at Kent State, Bill Snyder at K-State and Steve Spurrier at Florida. I feel amazingly blessed that I was around so many remarkable coaches and people.

“In the end, I am so honored to join the College Football Hall of Fame and feel a great sense of humility.”

Stoops becomes the sixth OU head coach to make the Hall of Fame, joining Bennie Owen, Lawrence “Biff” Jones, Jim Tatum, Bud Wilkinson, and Barry Switzer.

Stoops and 12 others will be inducted from the 2021 class on December 7.