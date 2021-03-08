Bob Stoops replaces Urban Meyer on ‘Big Noon’ pregame show

FILE – Bob Stoops makes comments after being introduced as the new head coach and general manager of the XFL Dallas football team during a news conference in Arlington, Texas, in this Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, file photo. Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops will replace Urban Meyer on Fox’s Saturday college football pregame show, the network announced Monday, March 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops will replace Urban Meyer on Fox’s Saturday college football pregame show.

Meyer, the former Ohio State coach, spent two seasons with “Big Noon Kickoff” before leaving to become an NFL head coach for the first time with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Stoops stepped down at Oklahoma in June 2017 after 18 years leading the Sooners.

He was 190-48 and won a national championship in 2000 with Oklahoma.

Stoops coached one season with the XFL’s Dallas franchise in 2020. He’ll join analysts Brady Quinn, Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart and host Rob Stone of Fox’s two-hour studio show.