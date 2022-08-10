Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables addressed the media on Wednesday for the first time since the resignation of long-time assistant coach Cale Gundy on Sunday.

Venables began the session by saying that everything that had been said about that specific situation had already been said, and he would not be taking any questions directly about Gundy’s resignation.

He did take questions about what the resignation means moving forward, the timing of it, and the man replacing Gundy, interim wide receivers coach L’Damian Washington.