Brooklyn Rips Nets and Thunder in Rout

The Brooklyn Nets shot 57 percent from the field and made 19 three-pointers on their way to a 147-125 rout of the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.

The 147 points by the Nets is the most a Thunder team has allowed in a regulation game and tied for the second most allowed in any game.

The Nets had nine players score in double figures, and did it with former Thunder star Kevin Durant not playing as he continues to deal with recovering from the achilles injury that caused him to miss all of last season.

Former Thunder star James Harden had 25 points, as did Kyrie Irving.

Joe Harris had 20 points and made five three-pointers.

There were five lead changes in the first quarter, then the Nets went on an 8-0 run to take the lead for good, then added a 17-0 run into the second quarter, eventually building a 25-point lead.

The Thunder had six players in double figures, led by Theo Maledon and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 24 points each.

Maledon was six-for-six from three point range.

Hamidou Diallo had 18 points and was nine-for-nine from the free throw line.

Al Horford had 16 points, Darius Bazley 14, and Luguentz Dort 10.

The Thunder hit 47 percent from the field and made 16 three-pointers, but couldn’t keep up with the Nets.

The Thunder fell to 8-10 on the season with the loss in the opening game of their five-game homestand.

OKC hosts Houston in the first of back-to-back games against the Rockets, with a 7:00 pm tipoff on Monday night.

(photo courtesy @okcthunder)