Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham was named first team All-America by the National Association of Basketball Coaches on Thursday, making him a unanimous first team pick by the four organizations recognized by the NCAA.

Cunningham becomes just the second Cowboy player to be a first team consensus All-American, joining Bob Kurland, who did it three times in 1944, 1945, and 1946.

Cunningham and the Cowboys face Liberty in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 5:25 pm.