Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham had a Big Monday on OSU’s Big Monday.

Cunningham was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week and the Big 12 Co-Player of the Week with West Virginia’s Miles McBride.

Cunningham had 21 points, 5 rebounds and 7 assists in the Cowboys’ win over Iowa State, their only game of the week.

Cunningham was also named one of five finalists for the Bob Cousy Award, which goes to the nation’s top point guard.