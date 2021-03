Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham was named the winner on Tuesday of the Wayman Tisdale Award as the national freshman of the year by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

Cunningham was named first team All-America by the USBWA last week, and becomes the second Cowboy player to win the award, joining Marcus Smart in 2013.

The award is named after former Sooner star Wayman Tisdale, who was the first freshman to be named first team All-America by the USBWA.