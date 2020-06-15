Cade Horton Continues Two Sport Success

The coronavirus pandemic cut short Cade Horton’s senior baseball season at Norman High School, and the Major League Baseball draft.

Horton wasn’t taken in the draft, but he has quite the backup plan awaiting him.

The MLB draft is usually 40 rounds, but was cut to just five rounds due to COVID-19.

Horton had already signed with the University of Oklahoma to play baseball and football for the Sooners in college, so when no pro team drafted him it made the decision easy for him.

Cade says, the success Kyler Murray had playing both sports for the Sooners helped make the decision easier for him to stay in his hometown for college.

