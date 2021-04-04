Calvin Bundage’s Up And Down Career Has Prepped Him For Pro’s

Former Oklahoma State University linebacker Calvin Bundage feels that he’s ready to begin a career in the National Football League after all the ups and downs he’s experienced so far in football.

Bundage finished his five year Cowboy career with 146 tackles and 11 sacks, but there were also plenty of bumps in the road.

The Edmond Santa Fe grad started for OSU during his sophomore and junior seasons, but missed the entire 2019 season due to a back injury.

Bundage is the third Santa Fe linebacker to play for the Pokes since he graduated.

Trace Ford has become a standout starter for the Cowboys, and Colin Olliver recently enrolled early to take part in spring practice.

Calvin now turns his attention to the NFL.

He recently competed in OSU’s pro day, and felt he accomplished what he needed to for NFL scouts.

Bundage says, playing pro football is a goal he’s had since he was five.