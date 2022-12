The first weekend of state championship games in Oklahoma high school football ended on Saturday with two more title games.

Carl Albert beat McAlester 49-7 in the Class 5A Championship Game to win their sixth state title in the last seven years and 17th in school history.

Wagoner got a field goal as time expired to beat Cushing 24-21 to win the Class 4A Championship game, winning their sixth state title in the last 12 years.