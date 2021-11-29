Castiligone Searches for New OU Coach as Stoops Returns as Interim Coach

Oklahoma’s football program is in a transitional period after the departure of head coach Lincoln Riley to USC.

Riley was introduced as the new Trojans head coach on Monday in Los Angeles, and before that happened, OU held a news conference in Norman.

OU athletics director Joe Castiglione has begun the search for Riley’s replacement, and in the meantime, former OU coach Bob Stoops has been named the Sooners’ interim head coach for the bowl game.

Stoops was fiery and almost defiant as he praised the Sooner program, and said he’d do all he could for the program while he’s needed.

That will include recruiting, both high school players, and staying in contact with the current Sooner players.