CeeDee Lamb to Wear Cowboys Inconic #88

CeeDee Lamb hasn’t played a down for the Dallas Cowboys and already his expectations continue to get bigger and better.

Lamb will wear Dallas’ iconic number 88 which have been worn by their best receivers. Drew Pearson, Michael Irvin, and Dez Bryant have all put on the double eight.

It didn’t take long for former OSU star and 88 jersey number alum Bryant to weigh in on it, giving some advice to Lamb.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on draft night he wanted Lamb to wear 88. His college teammate at Arkansas, Jerry Lamb, wore the number as well. Lamb recently passed away. When Jones drafted the former Sooner he did so with the vision of him in 88, just like Jerry Lamb.