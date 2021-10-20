Chad Richison Donates $10 Million to UCO Athletics

UCO Athletics received another game changing donation.

Chad Richison is donating $10 million dollars to his alma mater. The donation not only changes the landscape of Wantland Stadium, but the name.

Wantland will now be known as Chad Richison Stadium. Not only that, but landscaping changes will be made to the south end zone which will include a waterfall feature. Plus a new video board and new turf.

The east side will add a deck to the visitor seating which will increase capacity to 12,000 for the stadium.

Dylan Buckingham exclusively spoke to Richison about the donation to his alma mater. You can hear his comment in the video above.

Prior to this, Richison donated $15 million to UCO which helped the baseball program, wrestling, men’s and women’s basketball and tennis. Plus it helped build the Sports Performance Center.

Richison, a UCO grad in 1993, wrestled for the school. All the upgrades are expected to be finished by the beginning of the 2022 UCO football season.