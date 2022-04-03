Norman North High School grad Charlie Kolar never imagined he’d one day be paid to play pro football.

Kolar’s now just weeks away from being selected in the NFL Draft after an ultra successful college career at Iowa State University.

Charlie won the Campbell Trophy, known as the academic Heisman Trophy, and was a finalist for the Mackey Award, given to the nation’s top tight end during his time at Iowa State.

The Norman native says, it’s been an adjustment training for the NFL combine, but he’s enjoyed the process.

Kolar experienced plenty of success during his high school athletic career at Norman North.

He played alongside NBA players Trae Young and Lindy Waters on the basketball court, and shared the football field with fellow division one players like Drake Stoops.

Charlie discusses his time as a Timberwolf, his college career, preparing for the NFL and more with our Nate Feken in the story above.