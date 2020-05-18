Choctaw’s Jordan Mukes Works Around Coronavirus To Change Life

Choctaw High School senior football player Jordan Mukes didn’t let COVID-19 slow down his future.

While the coronavirus pandemic shut down most of the sports world Mukes went to work.

Due to COVID-19 college coaches could no longer recruit in person, on the road.

Jordan and Choctaw’s coaches put together some workouts that they recorded with cell phones, and then sent to the University of Oklahoma’s football coaches.

Those workouts solidified a scholarship offer from OU, and an eventual commitment to the Sooners.

Being a future Sooner is just the latest step in Mukes’ short football career.

To see Jordan’s full journey watch our Nate Feken’s story above.