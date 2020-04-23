Chris Paul Talks Resuming Play, This Thunder Team

The Coronavirus is in control. That’s what Thunder guard Chris Paul said as it relates to the NBA playing basketball again.

With no real answers and time ticking on the resumption of the season, Paul held a teleconference with media members from OKC. The Thunder have completely obliterated expectations for their season. With 18 games left, the Thunder were in position to become a home court team before Covid-19 shut the season down. Paul was asked what it would be like to not finish what this team started. Something he was emotional about.

Chris Paul says he "doesn't even want to think about" not playing with this #Thunder team again. He calls this one of the "funnest" seasons he's had playing basketball. pic.twitter.com/5jjQhdV8Qr — Dylan Buckingham (@DylanBuckingham) April 22, 2020

Billy Donovan, Andre Roberson, and Danilo Gallinari all have expiring contracts at the end of the season. But with the remainder of the year in doubt, CP3 says if and when the season can start back up, players will need plenty of time to get ready to play again.

Chris Paul says NBA players will need a lot of time to prepare before resuming play. Added that if the NBA gave them a two week timetable, CP3 says, "that's not gonna happen." pic.twitter.com/IxAyruohVq — Dylan Buckingham (@DylanBuckingham) April 22, 2020

Paul says two weeks can’t happen. They’re putting the players at risk injury wise if they do.

As for Paul, he says he’s spending time shooting baskets on his goal out at his home in California. He says he’s just like everyone else in the league, itching to play.