Chuba Hubbard Speaks to Media for First Time Since Controversial Offseason

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard spoke with the media on Tuesday for the first time since a turbulent and controversial offseason.

Hubbard made news when he tweeted his dislike for OSU head coach Mike Gundy wearing a One America News Network shirt in a picture on social media.

Hubbard called for change within the OSU program, and the school investigated before deciding to retain Gundy as the head coach.

Then later in the summer, Hubbard called for the resignation of Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater, asking for the release of violent protestors who were charged with acts of domestic terrorism in Oklahoma in late May.

Hubbard received a lot of negative feedback on social media and announced shortly afterward he would not be posting for a while.