The Class 3A state basketball tournaments tipped off Wednesday with quarterfinal games at State Fair Arena.

Here are the results:

Class 3A Girls

Lincoln Christian 51, Luther 25

Idabel 60, Bethel 46

Jones 48, Keys (Parkhill) 35

Perry 52, Sequoyah Tahlequah 36

Class 3A Boys

Oklahoma Christian School 49, Vinita 38

Community Christian 53, Washington 39

Marlow 52, Roland 43

Millwood 56, Kingston 39