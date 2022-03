The state high school basketball tournaments resumed Tuesday with quarterfinal games in Class 4A boys and girls state at State Fair Arena.

Here are the scores from Tuesday’s games:

Class 4A Girls

Tuttle 72, Stilwell 24

Weatherford 50, Kingfisher 41

Holland Hall 43, Fort Gibson 27

Classen SAS 53, Blanchard 24

Class 4A Boys

Kingfisher 41, Blanchard 28

Crossings Christian 45, Holland Hall 40

Victory Christian 60, Mount St. Mary 53

Weatherford 77, Heritage Hall 63