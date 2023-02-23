The Class of 2023 for the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame was introduced on Thursday, with several of the inductees discussing their election for the first time publicly.

The class consists of late Tulsa Washington football coach Seymour Williams, former Lawton high school and track standout and NFL player James Trapp, former Enid High School, OU, and NBA guard Brent Price, long-time sportscaster Chris Lincoln, former OSU softball coach Sandy Fischer, and world champion kickboxer Dale “Apollo” Cook.

The class will be officially inducted in August.

By Brian Brinkley