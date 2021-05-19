Clutch Final Round Gets Sooners into NCAA Men’s Golf Championships

Oklahoma’s men’s golf team shot a 10-under par final round to make up the ground they needed to at the NCAA Albuquerque Regional to advance to the NCAA Championships.

The Sooners started the day in ninth place and ended up in fourth place at the end, at 13-under par.

OU’s Jonathan Brightwell finished second individually and his final birdie putt on the 18th hole clinched the trip to the NCAA’s.

It’s the 10th straight year the Sooners have qualified for the NCAA Championships, which begin May 28 in Scottsdale, Arizona.