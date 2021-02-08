Cold Cowboys Lose at Kansas

Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team shot just 35 percent from the field and had 18 turnovers in a 78-66 loss to Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence on Monday night.

OSU trailed 28-25 at halftime and never led in the second half, as both teams warmed up from the field after a poor offensive first half.

Cade Cunningham led all scorers with 26 points and grabbed 9 rebounds.

Avery Anderson added 13 points and Isaac Likele 10 points, but the Cowboys were outrebounded 45-32 and had trouble stopping Kansas center David McCormack.

McCormack had 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Jayhawks.

Kansas had turnover problems as well with 19 and OSU outscored KU 19-14 off turnovers.

OSU drops to 12-6 overall, 5-6 in Big 12 play.

The Cowboys host Kansas State this Saturday at 11:00 am.

(photo courtesy @OSUMBB)