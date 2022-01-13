Cold Cowboys Lose at Texas Tech

For the second game in a row, Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team got off to a cold start and couldn’t recover, never leading against 19th-ranked Texas Tech and losing 78-57 on Thursday night in Lubbock, Texas.

Tech opened the game with a 10-0 run and led by 15 points at halftime.

The Cowboys were never able to mount a serious run in the second half and shot just 32 percent from the field in the game.

The Red Raiders shot 50 percent from the field and had five players in double figure scoring, led by former Oral Roberts standout Kevin Obanor.

Bryce Thompson was the lone Cowboy in double figures, scoring 14 points.

OSU fall to 8-7 on the season, 1-3 in Big 12 play.

The Cowboys continue their difficult three-game road trip, as they visit top-ranked Baylor Saturday at 4:00 pm.