Cold Shooting Ends Sooner Streak at Texas Tech

In a defensive struggle for both teams, 9th-ranked Oklahoma shot just 33 percent from the field and lost to #13 Texas Tech 57-52 on Monday night at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.

The loss ended OU’s five-game winning streak and three-game winning streak against ranked teams.

Both teams made 33 percent from the field, with Tech leading 25-18 at halftime.

In the second half, OU went more than 8 minutes without making a basket, and when Tech took a 10-point lead at 50-40 with 3:21 left, it was too much for the Sooners to overcome.

OU made a late rally, but the Red Raiders held on to win for their sixth straight year over the Sooners in Lubbock, and the sixth time in the last seven meetings overall.

Umoja Gibson led Oklahoma with 14 points, with De’Vion Harmon scoring 12 points and Brady Manek 11.

Harmon was named the Big 12 Co-Player of the Week earlier in the day for his performances against Texas and Alabama last week.

Terrence Shannon, Jr. had 15 points to lead Tech.

OU drops to 11-5 on the season, 6-4 in Big 12 play.

The Sooners return home to host Iowa State this Saturday at 11:00 am.

(photo courtesy @OU_MBBall)