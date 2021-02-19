Cold Third Quarter for Thunder in Loss at Milwaukee

The Oklahoma City Thunder went nine minutes without making a basket and the Milwaukee Bucks went on an 18-0 run spanning the second and third quarters on their way to a 98-85 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Friday night.

OKC trailed 46-42 at halftime, and the Bucks scored the first 14 points of the second half to take control and were never threatened after that.

The Thunder shot just 37 percent from the field, and were outrebounded 61-46.

Luguentz Dort led the Thunder with 17 points, and four other OKC players scored in double figures.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 14 points but was just 3-for-12 from the field.

Al Horford, Isaiah Roby, and Hamidou Diallo each had 10 points.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 29 points and had 19 rebounds and 8 assists.

Khris Middleton had 20 points for the Bucks, who ended a five-game losing streak.

The Thunder have lost six of their last seven games to fall to 11-17 on the season.

OKC finishes their three-game road trip at Cleveland Sunday night at 6:00 pm.